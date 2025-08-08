30-Year-Old Star Suffers a Major Loss Outside AEW

A 30-year-old AEW star recently competed in a high-stakes match outside of All Elite Wrestling in NJPW. However, they were unsuccessful in picking up the win and suffered a major loss against a rising Japanese star.Konosuke Takeshita has been competing in NJPW's G1 Climax 35. Recently, he faced Shota Umino in a B Block match on Night 14 of the tournament. The two stars delivered an intense battle, which had wild back-and-forth action. However, despite strong competition, the AEW star suffered a defeat at the hands of the 28-year-old.It was a crucial tournament match with playoff stakes on the line. Umino entered with 8 points, while Takeshita had 10. With this victory, Umino has solidified his contention for a playoff spot. On the other hand, the AEW star’s NJPW G1 Climax run has taken a significant hit, casting doubt on his chances of advancing further.Konosuke Takeshita has been absent from All Elite Wrestling for a significant period due to his commitments with NJPW. However, he competed at AEW's All In: Texas last month in the Casino Gauntlet Match. With that said, it will be interesting to see how things will unfold for the 30-year-old from here on.AEW star Konosuke Takeshita reacts to his NJPW plushieKonosuke Takeshita has quickly emerged as one of the rising stars in professional wrestling, with his popularity growing by the day. Capitalizing on this momentum, NJPW recently released a Takeshita plushie for his fans.Taking to X, the 30-year-old posted his response to this toy. Takeshita simply wrote a message in Japanese for his fans, which means cute.Check out the translation of his post below:&quot;It's cute,&quot; Takeshita wrote in Japanese.Check out his X post below:Konosuke Takeshita @TakesoupLINKかわいいな。The former International Champion also recently announced his marriage to Yuka Sakazaki. Takeshita has been making significant strides both in his personal life and professional career, showcasing his growth as an individual.