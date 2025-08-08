  • home icon
  • AEW
  • 30-Year-Old Star Suffers a Major Loss Outside AEW

30-Year-Old Star Suffers a Major Loss Outside AEW

By Anugrah Tyagi
Published Aug 08, 2025 18:28 GMT
AEW Rampage
30-year-old star making his entrance at an AEW show [Image via AEW's YouTube]

A 30-year-old AEW star recently competed in a high-stakes match outside of All Elite Wrestling in NJPW. However, they were unsuccessful in picking up the win and suffered a major loss against a rising Japanese star.

Ad

Konosuke Takeshita has been competing in NJPW's G1 Climax 35. Recently, he faced Shota Umino in a B Block match on Night 14 of the tournament. The two stars delivered an intense battle, which had wild back-and-forth action. However, despite strong competition, the AEW star suffered a defeat at the hands of the 28-year-old.

It was a crucial tournament match with playoff stakes on the line. Umino entered with 8 points, while Takeshita had 10. With this victory, Umino has solidified his contention for a playoff spot. On the other hand, the AEW star’s NJPW G1 Climax run has taken a significant hit, casting doubt on his chances of advancing further.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
Ad

Konosuke Takeshita has been absent from All Elite Wrestling for a significant period due to his commitments with NJPW. However, he competed at AEW's All In: Texas last month in the Casino Gauntlet Match. With that said, it will be interesting to see how things will unfold for the 30-year-old from here on.

AEW star Konosuke Takeshita reacts to his NJPW plushie

Konosuke Takeshita has quickly emerged as one of the rising stars in professional wrestling, with his popularity growing by the day. Capitalizing on this momentum, NJPW recently released a Takeshita plushie for his fans.

Ad

Taking to X, the 30-year-old posted his response to this toy. Takeshita simply wrote a message in Japanese for his fans, which means cute.

Check out the translation of his post below:

"It's cute," Takeshita wrote in Japanese.

Check out his X post below:

The former International Champion also recently announced his marriage to Yuka Sakazaki. Takeshita has been making significant strides both in his personal life and professional career, showcasing his growth as an individual.

About the author
Anugrah Tyagi

Anugrah Tyagi

Twitter icon

Anugrah Tyagi is an AEW writer at Sportskeeda. With a Bachelor's degree in Business Administration, his academic background is rooted in business. However, his true passion has always been storytelling, especially the kind of tales that unfold in the world of professional wrestling. Writing gave him a way to channel that passion, and soon it turned into his profession. He has been working as a sports journalist for over two years. During this time, he has contributed to multiple prominent sports media outlets.

He first got into pro wrestling in 2014, during the unforgettable Daniel Bryan vs. The Authority storyline in WWE. As a journalist, accuracy and integrity are non-negotiable for Anugrah. He always verifies facts through credible sources before publishing anything. Whether it’s breaking news or analysis, he double-checks details. He has written over 2000 articles so far, with one of his pieces drawing a positive reaction from NXT's Thea Hail.

Anugrah's favorite wrestler is Seth Rollins. He admires The Visionary's work ethic, resilience, and unwavering dedication to his craft. If he could travel back to the Attitude Era, he would have loved to manage Chris Jericho. Anugrah feels Y2J was the perfect mix of charisma, rebellion, and in-ring talent in WWE. He would have helped the multi-time world champion scale new heights.

When not watching or writing about pro wrestling, Anugrah likes diving into movies and TV shows, especially ones with strong storytelling. He's also into calisthenics; it's his way of staying grounded and pushing his limits. Anugrah also enjoys reading books and solving puzzles that challenge his thinking ability.

Know More

Brutus Beefcake gets emotional talking about Hulk Hogan HERE

Quick Links

Edited by Arsh Das
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications