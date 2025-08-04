30-year-old star talks about working both AEW and TNA in the same week

A 30-year-old rising star in professional wrestling made their AEW debut last week. In the same week, they were also featured on a TNA show, marking a pivotal chapter in their career in the world of wrestling.

Australian star Lena Kross was snowed under with opportunities last week. First, she competed on the July 24 episode of TNA Xplosion in a tag team match with Rosemary against Harley Hudson and Myla Grace. Then, she travelled to Chicago on August 31 to make her debut on AEW Collision against Kris Statlander.

It was an overwhelming week for the 30-year-old, and recently she shed light on her experience. In a virtual signing with Captain's Corner, Kross discussed her busy week with two of the biggest promotions in the industry. The Australian star praised TNA’s supportive locker room and the welcoming, friendly environment within the promotion.

For her time in AEW with Kris Statlander, Kross said she believed she delivered a strong performance despite her brief appearance.

"First time obviously working with TNA, first time working with all those girls. Locker room was fantastic. I was really happy with the match. And then, this week, I went to Chicago for AEW and had my live TV debut on Collision against Kris Statlander, and again, given a short amount of time to sort of show out and give that first impression. But, I think I’m confident in what I was able to do and what I was able to show the world, and I’m very confident in saying that it’s only the beginning, because now that I think I’ve set the example of what I can do on that platform." she said [H/T: Fightful]

Check out her AEW Collision debut below.

Furthermore, the indie star added that these opportunities are giving her incredible experience to hone her skills. She believes that in professional wrestling, a single moment has the potential to change everything, and for now, she is seeking that defining moment through her brief appearances in companies like the Tony Khan-led promotion.

Lena Kross reportedly set to sign with TNA following her AEW debut

Lena Kross was used as an enhancement talent on AEW Collision last week. She faced Kris Statlander, where the veteran defeated her in a short match. While it was believed that this appearance could lead to Kross signing with All Elite Wrestling, a recent report suggests a completely different story.

According to Fightful Select's Corey Brennan, the Australian star is expected to sign with TNA following her involvement in TNA Xplosion tapings last month. The report further suggested that the promotion is taking steps to lock the 30-year-old in a contract. Check out his comments below.

“Steps were being taken to get Lena Kross signed with TNA,” Brennan reported. “She’s moved to the United States, and the process of her working dates for TNA has been in the works since March.” he said [H/T: Ringside News]

Kross has made a name for herself in the Australian professional wrestling industry, with her brief appearances in European wrestling promotions as well. Therefore, she could be an incredible addition to the TNA women's roster. It will be interesting to see how her career will unfold from here on.

