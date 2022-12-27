31-year-old AEW star shares match statistics following accusations against The Young Bucks for being held back

The Young Bucks (Matt and Nick Jackson) have been in the midst of controversy since September this year. As EVPs of AEW, there have been reports of them holding talent back from massive pushes in the ring. Recently, Austin Gunn took to Twitter to share his brother and his match statistics on the promotion this year.

Matt and Nick Jackson won the inaugural AEW Trios Championship alongside Kenny Omega at All Out. However, they were stripped of their titles in the aftermath of the controversial 'brawl out' incident.

Austin and Colten Gunn were involved in a feud with The Acclaimed earlier this year. They were mentored by their father and WWE Hall of Famer Billy Gunn. He sided with the current tag team champions and turned on his sons, who have since then made fewer appearances on AEW television.

Austin Gunn recently took to Twitter to share a tweet about their match statistics for the year:

"Just wanna remind everyone that The Gunns have only had 6 televised matches. let that sink in…"

Jim Cornette also accused The Young Bucks of keeping FTR back

FTR (Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler) had an impressive run in the Stamford-based promotion. The duo also held the RAW Tag Team titles on a couple of occasions in WWE. Following their AEW debut, they soon became a fan-favorite and currently hold the AAA World Tag Team Championship and IWGP Tag Team Championships.

During the latest edition of the Jim Cornette Experience, the wrestling veteran claimed that The Young Bucks were responsible for dimming their light on the promotion:

"Now it’s too late to do anything about the fact that they lost a lot of opportunities with FTR. They buried them specifically because of jealousy on the part of the Buckeroos... They couldn’t stand that people were saying that FTR was the best team, because they in their deluded fantasies think that they are."

The Young Bucks and Kenny Omega are currently in a best-of-seven series match against Death Triangle for the trios championship. The last bout will take place in the first week of January.

