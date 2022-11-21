The Young Bucks accused of holding back WWE Legend's sons in AEW

Being the AEW Executive Vice Presidents, the Young Bucks have often been accused of holding wrestlers back. This time it was WWE Hall of Famer Billy Gunn's son Colten Gunn who accused the Bucks of holding them back from getting a push.

The Gunn Club (Austin and Colten Gunn) have featured on AEW programming fairly regularly since their feud with the Acclaimed. They turned on their father Billy Gunn, who proceeded to join the Acclaimed. Since then, the Gunn Club, Swerve in our Glory and the Acclaimed have feuded with each other for the AEW World Tag Team Championship.

While the Acclaimed successfully defended their belts against Swerve Strickland and Keith Lee, the Gunn Club did not feature on the final All Elite Wrestling pay-per-view of the year. Jungle Boy, who defeated Luchasaurus in a steel cage match, poked fun at Colten for not being featured on Full Gear.

"I don’t know… I think I prefer being booked on the PPVs," Jungle Boy tweeted.

Colten Gunn responded by saying that if the Gunns were friendly with the Young Bucks and Tony Khan, they would get a spot on the pay-per-view card.

"i guess if we changed with the bucks and stayed up until 6 am with the boss we could get a spot too," - Colten Gunn tweeted.

This is an opinion that has been shared before, adding to the drama that has been going on in Tony Khan led company recently.

The Young Bucks returned at AEW Full Gear 2022

The Young Bucks made a return to action at Full Gear when, alongside Kenny Omega, they challenged the Death Triangle to a trios match for the Trios Championship. This was their first match since All Out when all three were involved in the Brawl Out. They were stripped off their titles and suspended.

Upon their highly anticipated return at Full Gear, they put on a barnburner against the Death Triangle. However, they fell short of recapturing the belts after using nefarious means to pin Kenny Omega right as the Best Bout Machine was about to deliver the One-Winged Angel to Rey Fenix. Tony Khan announced shortly after that there would be a best of 7 series between the two teams in the coming weeks.

