[WATCH] The Elite debut new theme music upon highly-anticipated AEW return at Full Gear

The wrestling world was in awe as The Elite made their return to Tony Khan's promotion at AEW Full Gear. They made their return and debuted a brand new theme song and an interesting video package.

The Elite have been teasing their return to AEW for several weeks with cryptic video packages. They, along with CM Punk, were stripped of their titles and were suspended following the brawl-out post-AEW All Out media scrum.

Last week on AEW Dynamite, the World Trios Champions, The Death Triangle, demanded that they defend their titles at Full Gear. The challenge was accepted by The Elite.

The inaugural World Trios Champions made their much-awaited return at AEW Full Gear. This was their first appearance since All Out. The faction returned with a brand new theme song.

The song was Carry on my Wayward Son by Kansas. It is one of the theme songs for the hit Warner Brothers television series Supernatural. Warner Media owns the show, as well as TNT and TBS, where AEW shows air.

The Young Bucks recently trademarked Wayward Sons.

Are you excited to see Kenny Omega and The Young Bucks back on AEW Television? Let us know in the comments section below.

YOU could be the NEXT FACE of Sportskeeda Wrestling. Click here to find out how!

Click here to find out who Drew McIntyre thinks will win the Royal Rumble. She's a real powerhouse!

Poll : 0 votes