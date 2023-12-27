31-year-old star credits Brodie Lee for getting him AEW job

Brodie Lee was one of the beloved wrestlers in the industry. The former Luke Harper passed away three years ago on December 26, 2020. Many stars recently paid tribute to Brodie on his death anniversary, including former Dark Order member Preston Vance, aka 10.

Pres10 signed with AEW in April 2020 during tapings at the Nightmare Factory. This was right after Brodie Lee had debuted with the Dark Order faction. The 31-year-old star was extremely grateful to Lee for getting him the job in AEW and wanting him to join the Dark Order from the start. Vance thanked him so much that he thought he actually started to annoy Brodie.

The former Dark Order member posted a heartfelt tribute to late wrestler Brodie Lee on Twitter. The 31-year-old star credited Lee for helping him secure a job with AEW and expressed his gratitude towards him.

"He put his name on me, stuck his neck out for me, took a chance on me, and essentially got me a job. I thanked him so much I think he got annoyed haha. I try and mold everything I do after him. Not just in the ring but out. Everyone loved you. You were the man.," Pres10 wrote.

This statement demonstrates the profound impact Lee had through his wrestling style and conduct outside the ring.

Brodie Lee's sudden death left wrestling fans in shock

The untimely death of Brodie Lee sent shockwaves through the wrestling world. He was a beloved figure who inspired many up-and-coming wrestlers. Lee is survived by his wife, Amanda Huber, and their two sons, Brodie Jr. and Nolan.

Lee had an impressive career in both WWE and AEW. Brodie was an integral part of the popular Wyatt Family faction in the Stamford-based company, where he performed under the ring name Luke Harper. His unique charisma and in-ring skills made him a standout performer during his run.

After joining AEW, Lee captivated audiences as the leader of The Dark Order stable. He also became a one-time TNT Champion, showcasing exceptional talent in the ring. Beyond his success, Brodie dedicated time to mentor and encourage young wrestlers trying to break through in the industry.

The legacy of Brodie Lee continues to be felt years after his passing. He left behind countless memories and served as an inspiration for up-and-coming wrestlers. Pres10's tribute showed how instrumental Lee was in boosting other careers besides his own.

As we remember Brodie's many contributions to professional wrestling, it is evident that he transcended his persona in the ring. The outpouring of tributes from peers pays homage to Lee as a mentor, leader, and outstanding human being. Though his life was cut far too short, Brodie Lee left an indelible, uplifting mark on the wrestling world.