31-year old star reacts to AEW performer's match against Lacey Evans on WWE SmackDown

An AEW performer recently appeared on WWE Smackdown against Lacey Evans, prompting a reaction from another All Elite Talent.

The performer in question, Jazmin Allure, is currently a free agent. However, she has previously performed several times on AEW, going up against the likes of Thunder Rosa and Sereena Deeb during Dark Tapings. She has also been a part of WWE in the past and has been quite active on the independent circuit, making a name for herself due to her tenacity.

This week on Smackdown, Jazmin Allure went up against Lacey Evans in a singles match. While Allure attempted to put up a defense, Lacey's consistent attack proved to be too much for her and she submitted to the cobra clutch.

Despite Allure's loss, AEW performer KiLynn King was seemingly ecstatic to see her being featured on Smackdown. King took to Twitter to share her reaction.

Jazmin Allure recieved high praise from WWE Superstar AJ Styles

While Jazmin Allure did not win against Lacey Evans this week, she has apparently been held in high regard by the Phenomenal One.

In an appearance on the Putting You Over podcast, Jazmin Allure recounted her experience during her match against Tamina in the Stamford-based promotion. Allure made it clear that she was very pleased with how things went.

"It was a couple people [that approached me after my WWE' Main Event' match against Tamina Snuka]. AJ Styles gave us advice which was cool. Adam Pearce, he gave advice. It was a lot… That was probably the best experience I've had so far in wrestling just because everything was so positive. I can't say any bad things."

She further elaborated on how nervous she was, given the high-profile environment.

"I was just so nervous because, you know, you always hear, oh, WWE, hear so much stuff about what goes on backstage… that was such a nerve-racking moment, but everything turned out really fine. It was such a positive experience, and I'm so grateful for that. Tamina was great, the girls were great. Nothing bad to say about that experience," Allure said. [H/T - POST Wrestling]

Having performed in both WWE and AEW now, it remains to be seen what is next for Jazmin Allure in her career.

Do you want to see Jazmin back in AEW? Sound off in the comments section below!

Check out exclusive footage of a fight that broke out at the WWE Royal Rumble press conference here

Poll : 0 votes