"I can't say any bad things." - Female wrestler received acknowledgment from former WWE Champion following her match against Tamina

Women of Wrestling (W.O.W.) star Jazmin Allure revealed that she received a sense of acknowledgment from former WWE Champion AJ Styles for her match against WWE superstar Tamina.

Jazmin Allure has trained under the AAPW Wrestling School in Texas. Later, Allure became a focal point in Mission Pro Wrestling, capturing the company's biggest Mission Pro Champion title at one point.

Although Jazmin Allure, aka Top Tier, is yet to be signed by WWE full-time, the company allowed her to compete. On July 11, Top Tier arrived in San Antonio for a "WWE Main Event" to face off against the former WWE Women's Tag Team Champion, Tamina.

During the recent edition of the Putting You Over podcast, Allure admitted that Director of Live Events Adam Pearce and The Phenomenal One AJ Styles appreciated her following her clash against Tamina Snuka.

"It was a couple people [that approached me after my WWE' Main Event' match against Tamina Snuka]. AJ Styles gave us advice which was cool. Adam Pearce, he gave advice. It was a lot… That was probably the best experience I've had so far in wrestling just because everything was so positive. I can't say any bad things. I was just so nervous because, you know, you always hear, oh, WWE, hear so much stuff about what goes on backstage… that was such a nerve-racking moment, but everything turned out really fine. It was such a positive experience, and I'm so grateful for that. Tamina was great, the girls were great. Nothing bad to say about that experience," Allure said. [H/T - POST Wrestling]

Tamina on aligning with The Bloodline

The Bloodline has dominated SmackDown for more than a year, but it appears that Roman Reigns and The Usos could add another cousin to their faction.

Tamina's father, Jimmy "The Superfly" Snuka, married into the Anoa'i family when he married Snuka's mother, Sharon Georgi, in 1964. Hence, the former WWE Women's Tag Team Champion has a lineage to the Anoa'i family.

While speaking to Ryan Satin on the Out Of Character podcast, she spoke about joining The Bloodline:

"I think anyone would love to join that Bloodline. I mean, that's it right there you know? I mean you see it, that's power. That's our culture, that's what they're all about you know? Yeah, I would love to join The Bloodline, but sometimes there's some things that you just gotta wait on the timing. You know, we talked about that, that timing." said Snuka.

