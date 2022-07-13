“There’s some things that you just gotta wait on” - Current WWE Superstar on why she’s yet to align with Roman Reigns and The Bloodline

Roman Reigns and The Usos have dominated SmackDown for more than a year, but it appears that The Bloodline could be adding a female member.

Tamina Snuka is part of the Anoa'i family through marriage. She recently spoke to Ryan Satin on the Out of Character podcast, where she was asked about joining The Bloodline:

"I think anyone would love to join that Bloodline. I mean, that's it right there you know? I mean you see it, that's power. That's our culture, that's what they're all about you know? Yeah, I would love to join The Bloodline, but sometimes there's some things that you just gotta wait on the timing. You know, we talked about that, that timing." - said Tamina.

Tamina's father Jimmy "The Superfly" Snuka married into the Anoa'i family when he married Tamina's mother Sharon Georgi in 1964.

Tamina Snuka isn't the only WWE Superstar who could align themselves with Roman Reigns and The Usos

The Anoa'i family has dominated WWE for several decades and continues to do so to this day with Roman Reigns and The Usos, the current stand-out members.

The three Superstars are not the only members of the Anoa'i bloodline in WWE. The Usos' brother is currently performing as Solo Sikoa in NXT, whilst The Rock's daughter recently made her NXT live event debut.

Ava Raine is the first-ever fourth-generation WWE Superstar and has already made history by making her debut, but could continue to do so if she is pushed up to the main roster and added to The Bloodline.

The Rock is expected to make his return to interact with Roman Reigns in the near future and working alongside his daughter would make for compelling TV.

It has also been rumored that Naomi could return to the company and join The Bloodline, but it's unclear what her current status is.

