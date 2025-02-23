31-year-old star returning to AEW for the first time since 2022, last match included Miro and Malakai Black

A major star has confirmed that he is returning to AEW. His last match for the company included Miro and Malakai Black.

Before becoming one of the top stars in New Japan Pro-Wrestling, Clark Connors had a chance to win his first singles title for AEW. He was part of the tournament to crown the first-ever AEW International Champion. He made it all the way to the finals and even competed in a fatal four-way match at AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door 2022 against Pac, Miro, and Malakai Black. However, he was unable to win the match.

Since then, Clark Connors has made significant career progress and has aligned himself with Bullet Club's War Dogs alongside Gabe Kidd. He seems to be looking to return to AEW once again.

Recently, AEW released a video of Connors stating that he's putting everyone in the Jacksonville-based promotion on notice.

"Last time you saw me in an AEW ring, I almost made history with the biggest upset anyone has ever seen, but now the Wild Rhyno's dead. I'm Clark Connors. I'm a member of the best, most dangerous, vicious faction in the world, the Bullet Club War Dogs, and I'm here back in AEW to make a name for myself, and everybody in AEW's on notice because none of you are my dog for real."

Adam Cole addressed his controversial moment with Malakai Black

On the November 6 episode of AEW Dynamite, Adam Cole faced off against Malakai Black. After Cole emerged victorious from the match, both men hugged in the ring. When Black was headed up the entrance ramp, he stopped and glanced back at the ring for a short while. This caused fans to speculate that perhaps he was leaving the company. At that time, Malakai Black denied the rumors of his exit. However, it was recently reported that Black left the Jacksonville-based promotion and is now a free agent.

Appearing on the In The Kliq podcast, Adam Cole was asked if he was aware that Black was leaving the company when they shared that moment. The former WWE star replied that he had no idea whether Black was leaving the company at that time. He further added that they shared that moment because they have a lot of history working together over the years and have a great deal of respect for each other's work.

“No, no. I really didn’t (know what was happening with Malakai Black & AEW when we had our moment on Dynamite). So, again, I do have a history of working with Malakai. Just an unbelievable opponent, an unbelievable guy to step in there with and we’ve shared a lot of really, really cool moments together. So for me, all it was was this personal moment between two guys who have a lot of respect for each other. I don’t know anything about — or didn’t know anything about what his plans were or anything like that. For me, it was just a cool moment with a friend after getting to work together for a long time.” [H/T Inside The Ropes]

It will be interesting to see if Malakai Black will be headed to WWE following his AEW exit.

