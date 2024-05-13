31-year veteran seeks revenge on The Young Bucks for what they did to him 3 years ago

A former WWE Superstar wants to take revenge against The Young Bucks. The star being discussed is Christopher Daniels.

The Elite and Jack Perry have been causing havoc in AEW since last month. The Young Bucks, in particular, have been abusing their power as EVPs as they make changes to the match card and have even taken over the program's telecast. They attacked Tony Khan and Kenny Omega over the past couple of weeks.

The Fallen Angel worked in WWE from 1998 to 2001. Later, the star made a name for himself in ROH, TNA, and other independent promotions. He made his AEW debut in 2019, along with Frankie Kazarian and Scorpio Sky, in a group named SCU.

SCU was one of the most over groups in the promotion during its inception, with Kazarian and Sky even becoming the inaugural AEW World Tag Team Champions. However, as time went by, the faction lost the hype. In May 2023, SCU was forced to break up by the EVPs as per a stipulation.

On the recent edition of Collision, Christopher was confronted by The Young Bucks once again backstage. A furious Daniels wasn't held back by the Bucks' authority and lashed out at the duo. Later, he challenged Matthew and Nicholas Jackson to a match on the upcoming edition of AEW Dynamite.

After the match was made official, the Fallen Angel took to Twitter and stated that he wanted payback from The Young Bucks for breaking up SCU three years ago. He and Matt Sydal will wrestle the current AEW World Team Champions on Wednesday.

"3 years ago, these guys took something special away from me. Last week, they thought they could use their position to push me around. This Wednesday, it’s time to get a little payback. For SCU. For AEW. (And yeah, a little bit for me!)," he posted.

The Young Bucks will be in action at Double or Nothing

The Elite and Jack Perry will face FTR, Eddie Kingston, and Bryan Danielson in an Anarchy in the Arena Match at Double or Nothing pay-per-view this month.

This comes after The Young Bucks and Jack Perry assaulted AEW President Tony Khan and a week later, a still recovering Kenny Omega. This has seemingly drawn battlelines between the AEW roster and The Elite.

It will be interesting to see if the rest of The Elite does interfere in the Dynamite match between The Young Bucks and the team of Christopher Daniels and Matt Sydal.

