4-time WWE Champion surprisingly returns to join Team AEW against Team Elite

A former WWE Champion returned on this week's Dynamite to join Team AEW. The star being discussed is Bryan Danielson.

The American Dragon possibly hurt his neck at AEW Dynasty pay-per-view after his match with Will Ospreay. He was checked by the medics following the match and wasn't seen on TV following the loss.

The Elite and Jack Perry have hijacked the show for a couple of weeks now and have been abusing their power as EVPs. They won the AEW World Tag Team Championships with the help of The Scapegoat at Dynasty 2024.

Last week, Kenny Omega returned to TV for the first time since December. He gave an update on his health status and the future. However, he was brutally attacked by The Young Bucks and Perry, despite the former not being cleared to wrestle.

On Dynamite tonight, The Bout Machine announced that The Elite and Jack Perry will face Team AEW, which included FTR and the other two unrevealed members in an Anarchy In The Arena match at Double or Nothing. He also claimed that the other two members will reveal themselves tonight.

Later on in the show, The Elite accepted Kenny's challenge. Finally, Eddie Kingston and Bryan Danielson were revealed as the two mystery opponents by FTR to end the show.

It would be interesting to see if The Elite abuse their power as EVPs to gain an advantage over their opponents for the match at Double or Nothing also.