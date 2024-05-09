Kenny Omega announces Team AEW vs. The Elite for Double or Nothing; reveals first two members

Kenny Omega was recently slated to make a huge announcement on Dynamite, following a brutal attack by the EVPs and Jack Perry last week. This huge announcment was regarding a match at Double or Nothing 2024, which will be held on March 26, 2024, and will emanate live from the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas.

A couple of weeks ago, The Elite and Jack Perry attacked Tony Khan after Perry was reinstated by the AEW President from his suspension. Not only did Jack punch Tony, but The Young Bucks went on to hit the Tony Khan Driver on the President of the promotion.

Last week, Kenny Omega made his much awaited return to the company for the first time since December in his hometown of Winnipeg, Canada. The Bout Machine gave the fans a crucial update about his current health status and his future in the business. Despite being not medically cleared to wrestle, he too became a victim of an assault by The Elite. It was announced that Kenny would make an important announcement tonight's edition of AEW Dynamite.

Earlier in the show tonight, The Cleaner was seen on the hospital bed. He then announced that The Elite and Jack Perry would face FTR and two yet unrevealed stars in The Anarchy in the Arena Match at the next pay-per-view, Double or Nothing 2024.

It would be very interesting to see who could be the other two members fighting alongside FTR to take on this new heel version of The Elite.