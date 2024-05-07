Former AEW World Champion to make important announcement after brutal beating on Dynamite

AEW was thrown into chaos when The Young Bucks initiated a hostile takeover of the company. Now, All Elite Wrestling has announced that former World Champion Kenny Omega will make an important announcement this week on Dynamite.

The 'New' Elite, comprised of The Young Bucks, Kazuchika Okada, and Jack Perry, are running wild in AEW. The group went so far as to attack Tony Khan a couple of weeks ago, putting the All Elite chief out of action to steer the company back toward its original mission statement.

The group was confronted last week on Dynamite by the returning Kenny Omega. The Cleaner, as a fellow EVP and founding member of The Elite, is seemingly the only man left with the power to stand up to the villainous Bucks. However, his former friends attacked him as well, leaving his fate uncertain.

Despite reports that Omega will have to undergo surgery for his diverticulitis, AEW has announced that The Best Bout Machine will appear on this week's Wednesday Night Dynamite to make an important announcement. Check it out:

Wrestling legend claims Kenny Omega vs. Kazuchika Okada could do massive business for AEW

A dramatic power struggle is playing out in AEW, and the story is drawing deeply from the history of the men involved. Fans were especially excited to see Kenny Omega come face-to-face with Kazuchika Okada on last week's Dynamite.

The two shared an iconic rivalry in New Japan Pro-Wrestling, and ECW legend Tommy Dreamer believes a fifth singles match between them could generate massive business for the company. He also compared the potential encounter to the acclaimed bout between Cody Rhodes and Roman Reigns at WrestleMania XL:

"Cody and Roman. We had the match, we had the build, then we had an added storyline to it, which made it one of the best angles of all time. Match wise, Roman/Cody, Kenny/Okada, match wise, what's the better match on paper? Kenny/Okada, and now we have it with a really good storyline, could be massive business, massive box office."

It's unclear how far along Omega is in his recovery from diverticulitis, as it was recently reported that he would likely need surgery. Fans were shocked when he got physical in the ring last week, but whether he's able to compete in a full match anytime soon remains to be seen.