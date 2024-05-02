Unfortunate update about Kenny Omega after attack angle on AEW Dynamite - Reports

Kenny Omega appeared on AEW Dynamite this week but was attacked by The Elite.

The Cleaner has been missing from TV since he was diagnosed with diverticulitis last year in December. On Dynamite 05/01, he got inside the squared circle (not for a match) for the first time in around five months and updated the crowd about his health status.

A couple of minutes later, Kazuchika Okada interrupted him. The two went on a war of words, and the fans then saw Jack Perry blindsiding Omega. The Young Bucks also came to the ring to inflict more pain on their former stable member.

Although all this was part of the storyline and Kenny Omega was not actually hurt, he is still nowhere near his in-ring return. A recent update from Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer Radio clarified that it would take months for the Canadian wrestler to return to action.

"It’s going to be a long time. I mean, he still hasn’t had the surgery and after the surgery, it’s going to take months for him to return. I know people who saw Omega and Okada and got really excited, ‘oh my god are they going to be wrestling at Forbidden Door?’"

Meltzer also gave a tentative date for Kenny Omega's return:

"Obviously the plan is for them to wrestle but I don’t think there is a date imminent and it’s not anytime soon but it probably will happen, by the end of the year, maybe." [H/T: WrestleTalk]

Kenny Omega is not ready to retire yet

On this week's Dynamite, Kenny Omega addressed his hometown crowd of Winnipeg and shared his illness journey with the fans. He disclosed that when he was diagnosed with diverticulitis, doctors had told him he was just 24 hours away from dying.

Omega also stated that his latest appearance could have been to bid farewell to the wrestling industry. He had stopped watching AEW because he would experience tremors in his hands, which he later found out were his withdrawal symptoms from being away from the ring.

However, he is not ready to hang up his wrestling boots just yet and has promised the fans that he will return even if there is only a 1% chance. And then, a few moments later, The Elite interrupted and ambushed The Best Bout Machine.

