Wrestling legend feels AEW match could do "massive business," compares it to Cody Rhodes vs. Roman Reigns

AEW has focused on building a few big storylines recently, with the most discussed being The Elite's hostile takeover of the company. After Kenny Omega's recent return to Dynamite, ECW legend Tommy Dreamer believes that Omega vs. Okada V could do massive business and potentially be better than Cody Rhodes vs. Roman Reigns.

Before AEW was founded, Kenny Omega made international headlines with his acclaimed bouts against Kazuchika Okada in New Japan Pro-Wrestling. The two faced off in four singles matches, with three of them being for the coveted IWGP Heavyweight Championship.

The now-legendary rivalry seems to have been rekindled after Omega returned to AEW Dynamite last week and confronted The Elite, including Okada. The two stood face-to-face once again, and The Best Bout Machine promised to show The Rainmaker that he was still the best once he'd healed up.

On a recent edition of Busted Open Radio, Tommy Dreamer expressed excitement over the prospect of a fifth match between the two titans:

"We are eventually going to get to Kenny Omega versus Okada, and now it has a different, totally contrasting storyline and it has meaning and purpose. I already know I'm going to get two of the best wrestlers I've ever seen and some of the best matches I ever saw; I know I'm going to get it again, but now with a different [story]."

Dreamer further referenced the iconic rivalry between Cody Rhodes and Roman Reigns, which culminated at this year's WrestleMania XL:

"Cody and Roman. We had the match, we had the build, then we had an added storyline to it, which made it one of the best angles of all time. Match wise, Roman/Cody, Kenny/Okada, match wise, what's the better match on paper? Kenny/Okada, and now we have it with a really good storyline, could be massive business, massive box office." [H/T Wrestling Inc]

AEW's Kenny Omega is still potentially months away from an in-ring return

Kenny Omega returned to AEW television last week, but that doesn't mean he's ready to wrestle. In fact, it looks like The Cleaner is nowhere near close to an in-ring return.

Fans got excited when Kenny was attacked by The Elite, but according to Dave Meltzer of The Wrestling Observer, Omega likely still needs surgery for his diverticulitis:

"It’s going to be a long time. I mean, he still hasn’t had the surgery and after the surgery, it’s going to take months for him to return. I know people who saw Omega and Okada and got really excited, ‘oh my god are they going to be wrestling at Forbidden Door?’"

Meltzer went on to speculate that The Best Bout Machine could return to AEW later this year, but whether he'll be ready to face the likes of Kazuchika Okada by the time 2025 rolls around is anyone's guess.