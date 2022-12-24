32-year-old AEW star interested in forming a dream faction with Sting and Darby Allin

AEW stars Sting and Darby Allin are arguably one of the most popular tag teams in wrestling today. However, it seems that a fellow roster member would like to turn their duo into a trio.

The idea might not hinder the two men's progress in AEW. They have racked up a total of four trios match victories with four different partners, with the likes of CM Punk, Sammy Guevara, and Miro all playing the role of the third man.

Sting and Darby are also undefeated in tag team action as well, having beaten teams such as The Acclaimed, The Gunn Club, and the House of Black during their two-plus year run with AEW.

Sidgwick @MSidgwick Sting and Darby Allin are legitimately one of my favourite tag teams of all-time Sting and Darby Allin are legitimately one of my favourite tag teams of all-time

But could their duo become "very nice and very evil" in the future? During a recent Q&A on Twitter, Danhausen admitted that he would like to check the opportunity of teaming with Sting and Darby Allin off his list of things to do.

"Would like to cross this off the list." tweeted @DanhausenAD

Danhausen @DanhausenAD @TheRealJakePom Would like to cross this off the list @TheRealJakePom Would like to cross this off the list https://t.co/qQflV46Ocp

Do you think Danhausen will get this opportunity in the future? Only time will tell!

Sting and Darby Allin will take their teamwork to Japan in 2023

Since the 2021 Revolution pay-per-view, Sting and Darby Allin have performed exclusively in AEW. However, that is all set to change in 2023 when, for the first time ever, the two men will team up together in Japan.

On January 22nd, 2023, the two AEW stars will team up with wrestling legend The Great Muta. The match is set to take place at Pro Wrestling NOAH's "Great Muta Final Bye-Bye" event in the Yokohama Arena. However, at the time of writing, it is unclear who their opponents will be.

Drainmaker 🌧️ 💵 @DrainBamager Great Muta will now team up with not only Sting but... Darby Allin as well on January 22 next year in his NOAH retirement match!



What a dream team. Great Muta will now team up with not only Sting but... Darby Allin as well on January 22 next year in his NOAH retirement match!What a dream team. https://t.co/VCJtePvMSE

Muta helped the AEW stars defeat Brody King and Buddy Matthews of the House of Black at the "Grand Slam" edition of Rampage in September 2022. He sprayed his poison mist into Matthews' eyes, who proceeded to accidentally put Julia Hart through a table.

Will you be watching The Great Muta's retirement match? Let us know in the comments section down below!

