32-year-old AEW star volunteers to become Tony Khan's protector after assault

A recently signed AEW star seemingly offered his hand to company President and CEO, Tony Khan after the shocking assault on the most recent episode of Dynamite at the Daily's Place in Jacksonville, Florida.

The 32-year-old star in question is the recently signed UK wrestler, Zak Knight. Zak also happens to be the brother of former WWE Divas champion Saraya (fka Paige). While Knight currently wrestles on Ring of Honor, he also competed on a recent episode of Rampage. Meanwhile, Zak has a message for his boss.

On the most recent episode of AEW Dynamite live from Jacksonville, the company President, Tony Khan was shockingly attacked by Jack Perry and The Elite towards the end of the show. After the attack, TK's father, Shahid Khan also came to check on him along with the team of doctors and the entire roster.

Nonetheless, the recently signed AEW star, Zak Knight took to the 'X' social media platform to seemingly offer his services and protection for his boss, TK after the assault on Dynamite. Here is what Zak wrote in his recent post:

"I think Tony Khan might need a Hooligan to protect him....Now where can he find one of those?"

Did The Elite take over AEW from Tony Khan?

After attacking the AEW President, Tony Khan on Dynamite this week, the company EVPs, Matthew and Nicholas Jackson took to the 'X' social media platform to share a message for fans in a very similar style to how TK has sent out in the past.

The Young Bucks also mocked Khan for the thrilling ending and justified "This is awesome" chants at the end of the show when they attacked TK.

Well, it seems Matthew and Nicholas Jackson along with Kazuchika Okada and Jack Perry are in an attempt to take over AEW from Khan as per the current storyline. It remains to be seen what's the next chapter in the ongoing story.