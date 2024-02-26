32-year-old star sends an interesting message after signing with AEW

A 32-year-old wrestler who recently signed with AEW has sent a fiery message to wrestling fans as he is ready to do big things at the Jacksonville-based promotion.

The star in question is indie wrestling veteran Zak Knight. Zak is the brother of former WWE Divas champion Saraya (Paige). After earning several accolades in UK's independent wrestling for over a decade, Zak made his move to the United States and joined his sister.

Knight has made a few appearances in the Tony Khan-owned Ring of Honor since December 2023. Following weeks of speculation, Saraya announced on a recent episode of Rampage that her brother, Zak Knight, has officially signed with AEW and is a part of her new faction along with Harley Cameron.

Meanwhile, Zak seems to be on top of the world after signing the contract with Jacksonville-based promotion, as he took to the "X" social media platform to share a message for his haters and fans. He wrote:

"I’ve had haters and non believers my whole career! It’s been tough living in shadows! I’m here to earn your respect and put some on my name! You may have not seen my journey but just know, most would have given up! Watch this space! It’s time 🔥👊🏼"

What the newly signed AEW star said after the official announcement

Zak Knight has wrestled multiple matches on Ring of Honor TV in the past few months. He made his debut during a dark match in December 2023. Following his big signing, Zak posted the following message on the "X" social media platform:

"I’m ready I’m hungry I’m ALL ELITE It’s time 🔥👊🏼"

Meanwhile, it seems Zak Knight is aligned with his sister Saraya onscreen, and only time will tell what Tony Khan has in store for the newly signed wrestler.

