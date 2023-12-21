Saraya's brother makes surprise AEW debut and defeats 34-year-old star, details of unaired "bonus" match from Dynamite

Saraya's (fka Paige) brother, Zak Zodiac, finally made his AEW in-ring debut with a victory in an unaired bonus match before this week's Dynamite.

The former WWE Divas Champion previously announced that Zak Zodiac received a US Visa and would soon enter the American professional wrestling scene. Fans also speculated that Zodiac might make his AEW debut shortly and join his sister in the company.

PWInisider recently reported that Saraya's brother finally made his debut in the Tony Khan-led promotion under the name "Zak Knight." The 32-year-old defeated Peter Avalon in an unaired "bonus" match before the latest edition of Dynamite.

Although Zak Zodiac wrestled his first AEW match this week, he has yet to make his official televised debut for the promotion. He is an 11-year veteran of the sport, performing in numerous companies. Zodiac also wrestled in WWE on an episode of SmackDown in 2011. He teamed up with the two enhancement talents in a losing effort against The Big Show.

It will be interesting to see if the English star eventually signs a deal with All Elite Wrestling soon.

Other "bonus" matches before and after AEW Dynamite this week

Besides Zak Zodiac's All Elite Wrestling debut before Dynamite went on the air, a women's match between Nyla Rose and Alejandra Lion took place. Rose picked up the victory in the contest.

After the latest Rampage tapings following Dynamite in Oklahoma, Hikaru Shida squared off against Emi Sakura in a back-and-forth encounter. The former AEW Women's World Champion emerged victorious against Sakura.

In another "bonus" match, The Dark Order faced Jake Hager, Matt Menard, and Angelo Parker in a trios contest after the heels insulted the local crowd. Hager ultimately picked up the win for his side with an Ankle lock.

What are your thoughts on Zodiac possibly joining All Elite Wrestling soon? Sound off in the comments section below.