Saraya (fka Paige) announces 32-year-old star's signing to AEW

Tonight on AEW Rampage, a new signing to the promotion has just been announced. This was revealed by former WWE Superstar Saraya (FKA Paige). This was her brother Zodiac Zak Knight.

During a backstage segment with Renee Paquette, Saraya claimed she was focused on other things following her former best friend Ruby Soho cutting her off. She then revealed that her brother was now All Elite.

She revealed that she had planned to set her brother up with Ruby, but she instead chose Angelo Parker, and she wanted to get back at her for that. Knight would join his sister and Harley Cameron as the faction has gotten more firepower.

Zak Knight competed in three matches in ROH back in December, winning all of them. This could be a preview of great things to come, as now that the siblings were working with each other, they could take over the landscape of the promotion.

The British star has yet to make his AEW in-ring debut, but the stable seems to have its sights set on Angelo Parker. It remains to be seen how they'll respond to this move by Saraya.

