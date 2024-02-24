32-year-old star breaks silence after signing with AEW

AEW recently signed another star to their promotion who finally broke the silence after being All Elite.

The star in question is none other than Zak Zodiac, who is the brother of former AEW Women's World Champion Saraya. Zodiac has performed for All Elite Wrestling in the past and made his debut by defeating Peter Avalon in a non-televised match during Dynamite in December 2023. Zak has also mentioned how much the former WWE Superstar has helped him in the professional wrestling business.

On Twitter, Zak Zodiac commented on officially becoming a member of the All Elite roster.

"I’m all elite! Never give up on your dreams. It’s time @AEW."

AEW star Zak Zodiac recalls competing against Paul Wight

The newest AEW signee, Zak Zodiac, recently told an interesting story from back in 2011, which included former World Champion Paul Wight.

In an interview with the Irish Wrestling podcast, Zak Zodiac recalled his match against Paul Wight in WWE SmackDownin Liverpool.

"My agent came to me and said they wanna do a 3 on 1 with The Big Show which is gonna be featured on TV and you should do that, get on TV, I don’t care if its a squash match, this is where we get you seen," Zak recalled.

Zak further revealed that Arn Anderson produced his match against Wight.

"So we’re putting the match together and Arn Anderson says to Big Show, this kids strikes are phenomenal, we wanna make it look like they’ve got a chance so let this kid kick you in the head. Show said to me this is a one time, make sure you kick me, and I bloody well did. I remember his ear popping out, and I know I potatoed him because the first chop he gave me afterwards, he wanted to rip my heart out." [H/T - PWMania]

Paul Wight is currently signed to All Elite Wrestling as a performer. However, he occasionally does commentary during some All Elite shows. The veteran also helps out a lot of young talent backstage.

