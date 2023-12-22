Saraya gets emotional after witnessing 32-year-old star's debut: "Thank you to Tony Khan for giving him this opportunity"

Saraya might have lost her recent match against Riho in AEW, but she has something to be happy about - the debut of a 32-year-old wrestler. The Diva of Tomorrow took to her social media to reveal which debut made her emotional and happy.

That emotional moment came when her brother Zodiac Zak Knight debuted at ROH in a match taped before AEW Dynamite. He was pitted against Peter Avalon and won the bout. The Anti-Diva posted an emotional message.

"Couldn’t be prouder of my brother and his ROH debut. You absolutely killed it @TheZakZodiac and made the arena fall in love with you. They went wild for you and I cried watching you finally get the opportunity you’ve spent years to get and never gave up. ITS TIME! Thank you to @TonyKhan @AEW for giving him this opportunity! Forever thankful. Let’s f**ing go Zak!!!" She posted.

Check the message here:

Saraya's emotional and happy post.

Check the uncensored post here.

Saraya comes from a wrestling family and is one of the few families that were the subject of the movie, 'Fighting with My Family', of which Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson was one of the producers. Florence Pugh played her in the movie, and Jack Levis played Zak Knight.

Has Saraya lost her big push in AEW?

Saraya was one of the hottest names in WWE when she wrestled under the name of Paige. The inaugural NXT Women's Champion is now signed with AEW. Her big moment came when she won the AEW Women's World Championship at Wembley Stadium after a nine-year championship drought.

She has lost the championship since then, and her recent loss in the contender's match against Riho has raised questions about which professional wrestler has a better pull with the audience - Riho or her. If Miss Hell in Boots had won the match, she would have been penciled in for a match against 'Timeless' Toni Storm.

With Toni Storm and The Japanese Sensation now set to battle, the women's roster will be headed by either of the two come December 30 at Worlds End, 2023 - and that once again raises the question of who will be the face of the women's roster.

Earlier, Ronda Rousey stopped any rumors of her joining AEW with a statement of her own, even after she had a one-off appearance in ROH, the other wrestling promotion that Tony Khan runs.

What do you think? Who should be the face of the AEW Women's roster? Tell us in the comments section.