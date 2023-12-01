Ronda Rousey announces she won't be joining AEW, confirms the real reason why

Ronda Rousey has revealed why she won't be joining Tony Khan's AEW. The Rowdy One recently appeared on ROH, and it seems like that was a one-off.

ROH and AEW are both owned by Tony Khan, so rumors and questions about whether Ronda would join the Jacksonville-based company rose.TMZ caught up with her and asked whether she plans to venture into the All Elite promotion.

"No, I don't think so. Just trying to be home with the family and being a full-time mom," she said. [From 00:10 to 00:19]

Rousey revealed that she plans to be a full-time mom. The former WWE Women's Champion is the mother of La’akea Makalapuaokalanipō Browne, born in 2021. Rousey is one of the few women with a stellar career in contact sports, from UFC to WWE.

The Baddest Woman on the Planet is even carving herself a movie career, so her appearance at ROH created enough hype. But hopes of fans seeing her have another stellar run in a wrestling ring aren't coming to fruition - at least for now.

This will come as bad news for Tony Khan. Rousey's ROH outing seems to have achieved very little for Khan and created a big payday for Ronda.

Nia Jax terms ROH, AEW's sister concern, a 'lesser company'

Nia Jax is currently signed in with WWE. She's having a strong run there, but her thoughts about Ronda Rousey's appearance in ROH won't win her any favors.

Rousey announced her retirement from WWE soon after her match with Shayna Baszler, who once was Jax's tag team partner. The Queen of Spades faced The Baddest Woman on the Planet at SummerSlam. Jax said that the match sent Rousey to a company lesser than WWE.

WWE has a knack for either throwing shade at their competitors or not referencing them. In the documentary The American Nightmare: Becoming Cody Rhodes, while talking about Cody Rhode's stint in AEW, Triple H had a harsh description of AEW.

