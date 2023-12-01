3-time WWE champion claims Ronda Rousey got sent "to a whole other company lesser than us"

Ronda Rousey was once considered a top star in WWE. She had a short run with the company but won big whenever she came out to the ring. Three-time champion Nia Jax recently spoke about how Rousey got sent to a lesser company.

The former UFC star made a name for herself as a tough fighter. Dubbed The Baddest Woman on the Planet, Rousey quickly won her first title in WWE. She had four title reigns in the company before officially departing from WWE in 2023 after losing to Shayna Baszler in an MMA Rules match. She officially announced her retirement from the ring soon after.

The Baddest Woman on the Planet came out of retirement quickly to team with Marina Shafir to defeat her trainer, Brian Kendrick, and Taya Valkyrie at a Lucha VaVoom event. She later worked with Ring of Honor (ROH).

Nia Jax spoke about her former tag team partner, Shayna Baszler, in a recent interview with Q1057. She said that The Queen of Spades sent Ronda Rousey to a lesser company after taking her out at SummerSlam.

"She is a great expert at her Judo moves, she is a former UFC fighter. She did take out Ronda Rousey. Ronda Rousey just got sent to a whole other company lesser than us. Shayna does get credit for that. Being so close to her and knowing her every move, I definitely have some good counters. I'm a lot stronger than her. A lot more powerful. I think I'll be okay," she said. [H/T - Fightful]

Jax and Baszler won the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship twice together before splitting.

Ronda Rousey could make it big outside WWE

It was somewhat surprising to see Ronda Rousey leave WWE and retire from the ring. It was even more surprising to see her return to wrestling so soon after announcing her retirement.

Her return to the independent circuit and Ring of Honor has stirred up a storm in the wrestling circles. Mike Johnson of PWInsider recently shared a major report for the former WWE Superstar.

He noted that Rousey is not in talks with Ring of Honor, All Elite Wrestling, or other wrestling promotions. The report shatters the dream of many AEW fans who hoped to see the former UFC star in the promotion.

However, Rousey will be an asset to any company she joins. She’ll likely make much money if she decides to talk to some promotions again.

