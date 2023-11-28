Major update on Ronda Rousey's wrestling future - Reports

Ronda Rousey's post-WWE adventures on the independent circuit and Ring of Honor have caused massive speculation about her future in the pro wrestling business. Mike Johnson of PWInsider has come through with a major report about the Baddest Woman on the Planet.

After speaking with sources close to Rousey, the outlet reported that the star is not in talks with Ring of Honor, All Elite Wrestling, or any other promotions for the moment. This comes as disappointing news to fans of Tony Khan's promotions, who were eager to see the former UFC star enjoy a long spell in Jacksonville.

Additionally, Johnson stated that wrestling is not a priority in Ronda Rousey's short-term future. Instead, she wants to focus on spending time with her family and promoting her upcoming memoir Our Fight, which is said to be released in April 2024.

Ronda Rousey's recent matches were more about enjoying the opportunity to work with her long-time friend Marina Shafir than further bolstering her own professional wrestling career. That is not to say that a possible move to AEW or ROH is entirely off the cards. There is always the chance for a full-time return to the ring in either of these promotions or even WWE at some point down the line.

Is Ronda Rousey AEW's answer to CM Punk's WWE return?

All signs seem to indicate that Ronda Rousey is taking some time away from the ring. However, Tony Khan might still try his luck at acquiring the former WWE Women's Champion, especially after the recent developments involving CM Punk.

The Second City Saint's re-emergence in WWE poses some serious problems for Khan and AEW, who might look to strike back by signing a major former WWE name. Rousey certainly fits the billing, but reportedly Rousey doesn't seem to be interested at the moment.

Another major name being tipped to be Tony Khan's next signing is Drew McIntyre. There is a lot of speculation surrounding the Scottish Warrior's contract, leading many to believe that he could make the jump when his current deal expires.