Ronda Rousey breaks silence after debuting in Tony Khan's promotion

Ronda Rousey is currently the talk of the town after making her debut in Tony Khan's promotion last week. The Baddest Woman on the Planet made her debut in Ring of Honor.

The former WWE RAW Women's Champion teamed up with Marina Shafir to take on Billie Starkz and Athena. The bout saw Rousey and Shafir emerging victorious via Disqualification.

Recently, the 36-year-old star took to Instagram and shared a few snaps from the match. Rousey also thanked her opponents in the caption.

"Apparently kneeing people in the face is great for your hair - @marinashafir is that a smile I see? Thank you @athenapalmer_fg and @billie_starkz for being down to get down at the very last minute, you ladies are killing it," Rousey shared.

You can check out Ronda Rousey's Instagram post below:

WWE Hall of Famer Booker T thinks AEW is the best promotion for Ronda Rousey

After debuting in Ring of Honor, many veterans want Ronda Rousey to sign with AEW.

While speaking on his Hall of Fame podcast, Booker T talked about how Ronda Rousey would be a perfect fit for AEW.

"For me, Ronda was like, 'I like this WWE thing, it's been cool having those WrestleMania moments with The Rock. All that is great, but I ain't got time to be on the road every weekend. That ain't what I want to do.' But for Ronda to be able to do this when she wants to do it, I think AEW is the greatest place for her to be," Booker T said.

Booker T also talked about the memorable moments the Baddest Woman on the Planet made in WWE alongside legends like The Rock, Triple H, and Kurt Angle.

Do you think the Baddest Woman on the Planet will make her debut in AEW? Let us know in the comments section below.