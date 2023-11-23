"AEW is the greatest place for her to be" - WWE Hall of Famer thinks Ronda Rousey should sign with Tony Khan's promotion

Ronda Rousey recently made her Ring of Honor debut after parting ways with WWE this year. Wrestling veteran Booker T thinks she should sign with AEW, Tony Khan's other promotion.

The Baddest Woman on the Planet had a successful run in WWE during her initial tenure. She made her in-ring debut at WrestleMania 34 in 2018, won the RAW Women's Championship several months later, and headlined The Grandest Stage of Them All the following year.

After being away for nearly three years, she returned at the 2022 Royal Rumble and competed in her final match for the company at SummerSlam on August 5, 2023.

Speaking on the latest edition of the Hall of Fame podcast, Booker T stated that AEW is the best place for Ronda Rousey to be, as she'll have a lighter schedule and make a lot of money.

"For me, Ronda was like, 'I like this WWE thing, it's been cool having those WrestleMania moments with The Rock. All that is great, but I ain't got time to be on the road every weekend. That ain't what I want to do.' But for Ronda to be able to do this when she wants to do it, I think AEW is the greatest place for her to be," said Booker. [39:30-39:49]

Booker T thinks Tony Khan has interest in signing Ronda Rousey

The Baddest Woman on the Planet teamed up with one of her close friends, Marina Shafir, to take on Athena and Billie Starkz in a tag team match on Ring of Honor.

Booker T believes that Tony Khan is interested in signing Ronda. He also thinks that the latter should sign with AEW for a very limited schedule.

"Let me tell you something; you don't think Ronda Rousey interests Tony Khan? You don't think Tony Khan is not savoring, saying, 'We could get Ronda Rousey, pay her!' Right now, Tony Khan, he's not worried about how much money he's spending. I really don't think so. I don't think Tony Khan is really concerned about how much money he's spending on getting these guys under that banner... If Ronda Rousey is smart, she'd sign a contract too. And make sure that contract is only for ten days a year," said Booker. [37:22-38:24]

It'll be interesting to see what the future holds for Rousey in the world of professional wrestling.

