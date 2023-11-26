With CM Punk back in WWE, Tony Khan could respond by luring this top star away from Triple H

Believe it or not, CM Punk is back in WWE, and fans around the world are going wild. With The Second City Saint returning to the pro wrestling juggernaut, Tony Khan and AEW will need to strike back hard, and fast. Here's a surefire way how this can be done.

The best way for Tony Khan to respond to WWE's acquisition of CM Punk is to poach one of the Stamford-based promotion's top stars. Granted, very few can live up to the star power of the Voice of the Voiceless, but some graze that atmosphere, if not coming quite close to that level.

One such star is Drew McIntyre. The Scottish Warrior is in the midst of a character reinvention of sorts, but there is still massive speculation surrounding his current contract. His deal with WWE is reportedly set to expire soon after WrestleMania 40.

Punk's return to WWE, like it or not, is a massive hit to AEW, making the young promotion look more so like the "B-tier company." However, signing a former WWE champion like Drew McIntyre would be a huge statement indicating otherwise.

Will the CM Punk curse continue in WWE?

Phil Brooks has made a habit of accruing enemies throughout his spells in several promotions. His backstage incidents in AEW have been well-documented, and he may be facing a similar uphill battle in WWE.

While many may see CM Punk's WWE return as a clean slate for the Chicago native, the situation may not be this cut-and-dry. Drew McIntyre was spotted quickly storming backstage shortly before Punk's arrival, sparking speculation online that there may be some tension between the two megastars.

Seth Rollins's reaction to Punk's return leaves far less room for speculation. The World Heavyweight Champion was visibly angry with the self-proclaimed Best In The World's arrival. So much so that Michael Cole and Corey Graves left their commentary position to calm down The Visionary.

Now, there is always a chance that these occurrences could be a work. But even so, who is to say that life will not imitate art? And with Punk's track record, it's probable that at least a few stars in the locker room won't be happy to have him on their roster.

