WATCH: WWE Superstar NOT happy with CM Punk's return at Survivor Series, Michael Cole and Corey Graves keep him in control

At the WWE Survivor Series WarGames 2023 Premium Live Event, CM Punk shocked the entire professional wrestling world with his return to the company he had left 9 years ago.

While the majority of the WWE Universe was elated with Punk's return, a certain WWE Superstar was visibly frustrated. The superstar in question is Seth Rollins, who has previously made some bold comments regarding the Best in the World.

In a video that has now gone viral on social media, Rollins was not happy with Punk's return. WWE commentators Michael Cole and Corey Graves were seen keeping the World Heavyweight Champion in control after his team's victory in the Men's WarGames Match at Survivor Series 2023.

Check out Seth Rollins' reaction to CM Punk's return below:

In the main event of Survivor Series 2023, Rollins teamed up with Cody Rhodes, Jey Uso, Sami Zayn, and the returning Randy Orton to secure a victory over The Judgment Day and Drew McIntyre.

Moments before the show went off the air, Punk's music hit the arena, and the crowd in Chicago went wild. The show concluded with the former WWE Champion greeting his hometown fans.

It now remains to be seen if WWE plans on moving forward with a potential CM Punk vs. Seth Rollins feud.

