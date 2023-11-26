[WATCH] WWE star spotted quickly heading backstage before CM Punk made his return

A video has emerged showing a WWE Superstar storming out before CM Punk made his return at Survivor Series: WarGames.

At tonight's Survivor Series: WarGames event, CM Punk finally returned to WWE after nine long years. The former WWE Champion received a loud ovation from the fans in attendance.

Shortly after the show, it was reported that Drew McIntyre stormed out of the ring. Now, a video has come out showing The Scottish Warrior leaving the ring immediately after losing the men's WarGames match.

McIntyre aligned with The Judgment Day mere days before the Survivor Series: WarGames 2023 event by shaking Rhea Ripley's hand. He attacked Jey Uso with a devastating Claymore Kick seconds before shaking Ripley's hand in a massive heel turn that had been building up for weeks.

As for CM Punk, the former WWE Champion is still as over as ever. He received a loud reaction from the fans in attendance when he finally came out. Punk is one of the most popular stars in pro wrestling today, and fans are excited to see him take on the company's biggest names.

