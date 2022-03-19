Drew McIntyre teams up with top WWE Superstar for the first time in 3 years after SmackDown goes off air

Drew McIntyre teamed up with a fellow WWE Superstar after three long years during a dark match following tonight's edition of SmackDown.

The Bloodline (Roman Reigns and The Usos) was in action after SmackDown went off the air. The trio were terrorized by an out-of-control Brock Lesnar earlier in the night and certainly weren't in a good mood.

After SmackDown went off air, they took on former WWE Champion Drew McIntyre, Shinsuke Nakamura, and Rick Boogs in a six-man tag team match. It should be noted that this was the first time in three years that McIntyre teamed up with Nakamura in WWE.

The two superstars have teamed up on one occasion in the past. At WWE Crown Jewel 2019, McIntyre and Nakamura were a part of Team Flair that lost a 10-Man Tag Team match to Team Hogan.

Interestingly, Roman Reigns was a part of Team Hogan at the time and was a full-fledged babyface, while McIntyre and Nakamura were heels. A lot has changed over the past three years, and Reigns is the biggest heel in WWE today.

Check out some tweets highlighting the match:

Drew McIntyre is determined to take down Happy Corbin at WrestleMania 38

Drew McIntyre defeated Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania 36 to win his first WWE title. A year later, he lost a WWE title match to Bobby Lashley at WrestleMania 37.

Unfortunately, McIntyre has slid down the card this time around and will face Happy Corbin at the Showcase of the Immortals this year. He has been feuding with Corbin and his ally Madcap Moss for quite some time now.

Nevertheless, The Scottish Warrior is focused on putting Corbin down for good on The Show of Shows and moving on to bigger and better things.

Meanwhile, Roman Reigns will be taking on arch-rival Brock Lesnar in the main event of WrestleMania 38. The Tribal Chief's Universal title and Lesnar's WWE title will be on the line in a Winner Take All match. The winner of the match will leave WrestleMania with both title belts on his shoulders.

What are your thoughts on McIntyre vs. Corbin at WrestleMania 38? Let us know in the comments section below.

How did Scott Hall repay a WWE Hall of Famer in a major way? Find out here.

Edited by Debottam Saha