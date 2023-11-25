Jon Moxley played a role in Ronda Rousey's big match against AEW stars - Reports

Last week, Ronda Rousey made her surprise debut at Ring of Honor TV taping. The Baddest Woman on the Planet was revealed as the mystery partner of Marina Shafir, who battled against Athena and Billie Starkz.

Rousey and Starkz won the match via disqualification. The duo's previous match against the same opponents ended in no result at Revolver Unreal pay-per-view.

According to Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Ronda Rousey's appearance in the ROH taping was a favor for Marina Shafir and a deal between AEW and Sami Calihan's The Wrestling Revolver.

Meltzer also reported that Jon Moxley played an important part in this deal as the latter is friends with Sami Callihan, owner of The Wrestling Revolver.

At first, Tony Khan didn't want AEW wrestlers Athena and Starkz to wrestle at Revolver in Los Angeles. AEW was already hosting three separate shows in the same week. Later, a deal was made where the match would end in no contest, and a rematch would take place at ROH.

Booker T thinks AEW is the best promotion for Ronda Rousey

After leaving WWE following her match against Shayna Baszler at SummerSlam, Rousey has wrestled at Lucha VaVoom, The Wrestling Revolver, and Ring of Honor.

Speaking on Hall of Fame podcast, WWE Veteran Booker T talked about AEW being the best place for Rousey.

"For me, Ronda was like, 'I like this WWE thing, it's been cool having those WrestleMania moments with The Rock. All that is great, but I ain't got time to be on the road every weekend. That ain't what I want to do.' But for Ronda to be able to do this when she wants to do it, I think AEW is the greatest place for her to be," said Booker T.

It will be interesting to see if Ronda Rousey signs with AEW.

