Ronda Rousey's ROH debut had one major change when it aired

Former WWE Superstar Ronda Rousey shocked the world when she appeared at a recent Ring of Honor taping in Los Angeles. However, there was one notable difference between what happened live and the broadcast version of her match.

Rousey showed up at the KIA Forum during ROH's HonorClub tapings on November 17th. She was revealed to be Marina Shafir's mystery partner to take on Billie Starkz, and Ring of Honor Women's Champion Athena.

The UFC Hall of Famer walked out to her famous 'Bad Reputation' entrance theme by Joan Jett and The Blackhearts, the song that she used for her entrance music in WWE, which certainly popped the crowd.

However, it seems that ROH owner Tony Khan didn't want to splash the cash on Ronda Rousey's entrance music for repeated use. Ronda's taped match with Ring of Honor aired on HonorClub on November 23rd, but her trademark entrance theme had been dubbed over.

Tony Khan hasn't signed Ronda Rousey to a full-time deal

With AEW fans waiting for the announcement of who Tony Khan's blockbuster signing would be at Full Gear, many saw the UFC Hall of Famer's ROH debut as a sign that she might be the mystery signing Khan was talking about.

However, the mystery signing turned out to be Will Ospreay. But what does that mean for Ronda? Speaking at the AEW Full Gear post-show media scrum, Tony Khan admitted that he hasn't signed the former WWE Superstar to a contract, but did note that they had a good conversation.

Khan explained that Rousey and Shafir faced Athena and Starkz at a Wrestling Revolver event the previous night, but that match ended in a no contest. Because of this, Tony thought the best way to settle the score would be to have the match in Ring of Honor, given that Athena is the company's Women's Champion.

