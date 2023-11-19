Tony Khan reveals whether he has signed Ronda Rousey

Former WWE Women's Champion Ronda Rousey recently competed at the Ring of Honor tapings, shocking the fans, and many now believe that Rousey could've inked a deal with AEW. However, Tony Khan has finally given a detailed answer on the situation.

Ronda Rousey made her Ring of Honor debut in a tag team match where she teamed up with Marina Shafir to take on Billie Starkz and the ROH Women's World Champion Athena. The show will air in the coming weeks on ROH TV.

Speaking in the AEW Full Gear press conference, Tony Khan gave an update on Ronda Rousey's contract situation:

“She is not signed, but we had a great conversation. It came about because there was some unfinished business. They had that match, and I thought it would be great for our fans to settle it in the ring. At the Wrestling REVOLVER show, they had the tag match, I had spoken to them, and I thought it would be great to have a match and build some interest, and then have the story come back to Ring of Honor, where Athena is the Ring of Honor Women’s Champion, Billie Starkz is her minion, there is a lot of interest in that."

Tony continued:

"I thought it would be great to see that tag team against two of the Horsewomen, Marina and Ronda Rousey. Ronda was happy to come here, she was great, the crowd was really excited to see her, and it was a great match. We would love to have her back sometime, it was really fun, her being out here. She’s a local and lives nearby, and that helped make it possible. Anytime it’s convenient, we would love to have her back because she was tremendous." [1:44:19 onwards]

Wrestling veteran Konnan gave his take on Ronda Rousey possibly joining AEW

Former RAW Women's Champion Ronda Rousey left the Stamford-based promotion after competing in her final match against Shayna Baszler at WWE Summerslam 2023. The Baddest Women on the Planet is expected by many to join AEW as she had recently appeared at the company's sister promotion, Ring of Honor.

Speaking on the Keepin' It 100 podcast, Konnan gave his thoughts on Rousey's departure from WWE:

"This is very mentally challenging. That's why you wonder why wrestlers are so wild because doing this the whole year can get to you. And she probably doesn't want to be there the whole year, and travel the whole year, and see how they party, especially the young guys and girls, you know. That's not for her anymore, you know what I'm saying. So she left."

Konnan further doubted Rousey's possible entry in Tony Khan's promotion:

I don't think she's gonna come somewhere. She's well paid, she does everything she wants, anything she wants to do, sells her merch, and her best friend is Shayna Basler. I'm not saying she wouldn't, I just doubt she would. [From 01:06 to 01:37]

