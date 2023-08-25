Is Ronda Rousey signing with AEW after her run in WWE? Wrestling veteran doesn't think it is impossible

Ronda Rousey recently competed at WWE Summerslam 2023 against Shayna Baszler, and it was reported to be her last match with the Stamford-based promotion. As the news about her exit from the company spread, so did the rumors about her joining the All Elite Wrestling (AEW), which has become a norm these days.

Speaking on the recent episode of K100 w/ Konnan & Disco, Konnan talked about the possibility of Ronda Rousey joining All Elite Wrestling (AEW) and said it isn't impossible.

Konnan spoke about the mental challenges of wrestling for a whole year and thinks it could driven Rousey to leave World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE).

"This is very mentally challenging. That's why you wonder why wrestlers are so wild because doing this the whole year can get to you. And she probably doesn't want to be there the whole year, and travel the whole year, and see how they party, especially the young guys and girls you know. That's not for her anymore you know what I'm saying. So she left."

Konnan added that Rousey is well-paid. She sells her merchandise and pursues what she wants in her life. The Veteran thinks that Rousey joining AEW is not entirely impossible, and it may happen, but he doubts it will.

I don't think she's gonna come somewhere. She's well paid, she does everything she wants, anything she wants to do, sells her merch and her best friend is Shayna Basler. I'm not saying she wouldn't, I just doubt she would. (1:06- 1:37)

Ronda Rousey suffered her first WWE loss by Submission at Summerslam

The Summerslam clash between Ronda Rousey and Shayna Baszler was a brutal affair, to say the least. As both the superstars have a Mixed Martial Arts background, their clash was hard-hitting, filled with strikes and submission holds.

Shayna Baszler scored a victory over the former WWE Women's Champion by technical submission after Rousey passed out to the Kirifuda Clutch by Baszler. This was Rousey's first submission loss in the company.

This marks the former NXT Champion's biggest win since she moved to the main roster and should hopefully propel her into the world title picture. However, WWE has yet to follow it up with something substantial for the Queen of Spades.

