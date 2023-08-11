Did 36-year-old former champion quietly retire from WWE? Aftermath of high stakes match explored

Ronda Rousey battled Shayna Baszler in a grueling match at WWE SummerSlam, and many believe that it was Rousey's last match in the company. Following her defeat at the hands of Baszler, The Rowdy One penned an emotional message, saying that she does not have any reason to stay in this industry anymore.

Moreover, Shayna Baszler appeared on RAW after SummerSlam and said that she drove the former UFC star away from the company. Therefore, Rousey's recent words and Baszler's promo fueled the rumors of Ronda's WWE departure. The 36-year-old is believed to have quietly retired from the company.

Needless to say, Ronda Rousey is one of the most prominent stars in WWE, and it's highly unlikely that this was her retirement match. The company will make sure to give her a proper send-off after everything she has done for the women's division. Moreover, her SummerSlam 2023 match was one of the worst-received matches of her career.

It doesn't seem likely that the Stamford-based promotion will let one of its biggest stars' career end with an underwhelming match that only lasted for 5m 30s. Therefore, it probably wasn't the last time fans saw her on WWE programming. The company is sure to give her a more storyline-driven send-off.

Ronda Rousey will likely wrestle in a proper farewell match, and the company's creative team can script the payoff at WrestleMania 40. The former UFC star might go on hiatus for now and return ahead of 'Mania to resume her feud with Shayna Baszler and wrestlers in her retirement match at The Showcase of the Immortals.

Shayna Baszler confirms Ronda Rousey's WWE status

Rousey's current status has been up in the air as rumors of her retirement swirl all over. In a recent interview with Inside the Ropes, Shayna Baszler shed light on the matter.

The Queen of Spades said that she knows Ronda better than anyone and affirmed that it was not the last time fans got a glimpse of her on WWE television. Baszler believes that The Baddest Woman On The Planet won't be hanging up her boots this soon.

Both superstars have been longtime friends since their days in the UFC, and they know each other better than anyone. Shayna said that Ronda Rousey will definitely return to the company, be it next month or next year.

Do you think Ronda Rousey will return in the future? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.

Recommended Video Sneak peek of Heels Season 2 Episode 3, a show starring CM Punk and AJ Lee