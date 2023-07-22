WWE already gearing up for WrestleMania 40? This is when tickets will go on sale!

WWE SummerSlam is in a few weeks, but the planning for WrestleMania XL is already in full flow. The company has announced the day tickets go on sale for this wrestling extravaganza.

WrestleMania 40 will take place in Philadelphia next April. As we have seen for a few years now, the show will take place over two nights on April 6 and 7. Tickets for the Show of Shows go on sale on August 18 at 10 AM EST.

WrestlingWorldCC @WrestlingWCC Wrestlemania 40 tickets will be available on August 18th at 10am EST 🎟️ pic.twitter.com/7z81eQcIEn

For the first time ever, WWE will be hosting a show at the Philadelphia Eagles' Lincoln Financial Field. The last time WrestleMania was in town was in 1999 for WrestleMania XV. That event took place at the First Union Center.

According to the company's official website, WWE Priority Pass packages for WrestleMania 40 have surpassed WWE records in less than a week. A few packages remain available ahead of the general ticket on-sale event on August 18.

Potential matches for WWE WrestleMania XL

WrestleMania is the Superbowl of the company, and that being said, WWE does everything in its power to put on blockbuster matches using all its top stars.

In the main event, the chances of getting a repeat of this year's WrestleMania Night Two main event are high. Cody Rhodes failed to finish the story when he lost to Roman Reigns earlier this year. Next year, we could see the two superstars battle again. The American Nightmare has claimed Philadelphia is his favorite crowd to wrestle in front of, and this could be the place and night he finishes the story.

A little over a month ago, we saw a not-so-warm backstage interaction between Rhea Ripley and Becky Lynch on RAW. This could be the start of a setup for a Women's World Championship match at WrestleMania. Both women are box office attractions, and their match at WrestleMania seems fitting. Both women have never faced each other on the Grandest Stage of Them All.

Another match rumored for close to two years now is Gunther vs. Brock Lesnar. There were rumors of it happening at the last WrestleMania; however, it didn't materialize. This year could finally be the time when it happens. The circumstances of this match will be interesting to see; Lesnar never competes for midcard belts, and Gunther doesn't look like he will lose the belt anytime soon. Maybe Intercontinental Champion Gunther in a non-title match against Lesnar? Only time will tell.

Recommended Video Incredible car collections of WWE Superstars