Does Ronda Rousey have career options if she retires from WWE? Facts fans must know

Ronda Rousey is currently involved in a feud with her long-time best friend, Shayna Baszler. It is a feud that has been years in the making in WWE. However, the timing of the feud left fans flabbergasted, as no one saw it coming this soon. The timing could also be a subtle hint that The Rowdy One is actually planning to leave the Stamford-based promotion sooner than expected.

Therefore, this has left fans wondering about Ronda Rousey's career options after she moves on from WWE. Various speculations started to fill the air following the rumors of her retirement. Needless to say, apart from her WWE contract, the former UFC star has numerous sources of income. Let us look at Rousey's career options if she does call time on her WWE career.

Ronda Rousey earns a whopping amount from her endorsements and deals. Her sponsors include some of the most prominent brands, including Reebok, Iconic, Fanatics, Monster headphones, and Max-Effort Muscle.

In addition to that, the former UFC star also earns millions from her TV deals and movies. Moreover, the 36-year-old also earns from her streaming platforms, such as YouTube and Twitch.

WrestlingWorldCC @WrestlingWCC Ronda Rousey will reportedly be leaving WWE in the near future Ronda Rousey will reportedly be leaving WWE in the near future https://t.co/gsoAzBcYap

The Baddest Woman On The Planet earns a considerable portion of her wealth from Browsey Acres. Rousey, along with her husband Travis Browne, run the farm where they sell fresh Fullblood Wagyu meat.

Rousey also accrues a huge sum of money from her magazine appearances as well as from her investments and other related ventures.

Reasons that could lead to Ronda Rousey's WWE exit

Ronda Rousey has been one of the juggernauts of the WWE women's division over the last few years. Coming from the UFC to the sports entertainment giant, it took the Rowdy One some time to master the art of pro wrestling. Her time in the company has been a roller coaster of emotions.

Rousey has been booed a lot by fans in WWE. This could be one of the reasons she could be planning to walk away from the company. Her inability to connect with the WWE Universe during her face run, as well as her heel turn, may lead her elsewhere.

One of the other reasons could be her long-term plans to pursue a full-time career as an actress. Rousey has been part of various Hollywood movies and reality shows. Therefore, she might be looking to bid adieu to her wrestling career and thrive in the limelight of the film industry.

Closing the last chapter of her pro wrestling career could actually prove to be a blessing in disguise for her, as she has already solidified her name in the industry.

Recommended Video Real reason Jey Uso pinned Roman Reigns

Poll : 0 votes