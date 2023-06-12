Ronda Rousey wrapping up her WWE career? Major signs that point to it 

WWE Superstar Ronda Rousey will be completing her fifth year in WWE soon. Since her in-ring debut at WrestleMania 34, The Rowdy One has redefined dominance, boasting wins over top stars like Charlotte Flair, Liv Morgan, and Alexa Bliss. Her ability to mix her brutal MMA style with remarkable wrestling skills is why gold is hanging above her shoulder.

Rousey is at her zenith, and superstars usually hang their wrestling boots at such a time. She has achieved several significant accolades in WWE, including main-eventing WrestleMania and recently winning the Women's Tag Team Championship to become a Grand Slam Champion. The promotion has also completed her long-time wish - teaming up with her real-life friend, Shayna Baszler.

The way Ronda Rousey and Shayna Baszler rapidly bulldozed their way into the tag team division highlights their credibility and hints that it could be The Rowdy One's last rodeo with a title. Judging by their recent defenses, the duo won't be dropping the Women's Tag Team Championship anytime soon. When it eventually happens, Baszler could turn face and retire Rousey from WWE.

Wrestling fans have been demanding a showdown between the two friends for years. Baszler's victory over a four-time women's champion, followed by a send-off to Rousey, probably at a grand stage like WrestleMania, will massively boost the former's credibility. Ronda Rousey's contract situation is unknown, building suspense about her eventual retirement.

Ronda Rousey demanded a tag team with Shayna Baszler in WWE

The Baddest Women on the Planet stand undefeated to this day. They have bested almost every established team on the roster, excluding Alba Fyre and Isla Dawn. Ronda Rousey and Shayna Baszler's career-defining win took place with minimum effort as they defeated three other teams at WrestleMania 39.

'What Ronda wants, Ronda gets' is a phrase that is common knowledge to most WWE fans. The Rowdy One was pushing for a team-up with Baszler for years. However, the Stamford-based promotion kept delaying it until the fall of 2022.

"This was something [Rousey] demanded," Baszler said. "We'd been asking for it forever, but she finally put her foot down and went to the office and said, 'Listen, we've been asking for this forever. You keep telling us, 'After, after, after this, this.' I honestly don't know if she hadn't done that if they ever would have got to it." (H/T WrestlingInc)

In two weeks, Ronda Rousey and Shayna Baszler will compete against NXT Women's Tag Team Champions Alba Fyre and Isla Dawn in a title unification match. The complexion of the women's division is set to change entirely following the contest.

