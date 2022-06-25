Watch: Ronda Rousey gets into a tense argument with fellow WWE superstar Shayna Baszler

Ronda Rousey and Shayna Baszler have been close friends for years and have had each other's backs through thick and thin. We've seen the two top WWE stars support each other since their UFC days, but it seems their friendship is being tested as of late.

A video posted over on the Smackdown Women's Champion social media from her 'Ronda on the road' series showed the two getting into a tense argument with each other. The point of contention in the dispute was Baszler's alignment with Rousey's rival and upcoming opponent at Money in the Bank 2022, Natalya.

The video shows Shayna telling Ronda Rousey that she needs to stay out of her feud with Natalya for the sake of the women's tag team division. The Baddest Woman on the Planet wasn't pleased to hear any of this and told her off about the fact that she has only known the second-generation superstar for a few weeks.

You can watch the entire argument down below:

Baszler made it clear that she's teaming up with Natalya to make some money and that she believes Rousey can handle her opponent by herself. The dispute finally ended as Ronda walked out on her while uttering, "I love you, Shayna, go make that down payment."

It's going to be interesting to see if this heated debate may evolve into something more moving forward as we haven't seen the two friends interact much.

Fans had some interesting reactions to Ronda Rousey and Shayna Baszler's argument

As soon as the video was posted on Ronda Rousey's Twitter, fans had some exciting reactions to the two stars. The majority of the fans, however, have started suspecting something is going to be wrong and are anticipating a feud between Shayna Baszler and Rousey.

With Rousey set to settle her rivalry with Natalya in the ring at Money in the Bank, it could perhaps give way to an even harder-hitting feud between the two former MMA athletes. The WWE Universe sent in their reactions, saying they'll be watching out closely for what happens next between them.

KHALID SULIMAN @kdoz93 @RondaRousey @QoSBaszler I’m starting to believe something is up between these two @NatbyNature Daaamn is this a real thing 🤨I’m starting to believe something is up between these two @RondaRousey @QoSBaszler @NatbyNature Daaamn is this a real thing 🤨😂😭 I’m starting to believe something is up between these two

Some fans of Ronda are hoping she'll make up with Baszler to form a tag team that could lead to a big shift in the women's tag team division.

Before anything takes place between them, Ronda Rousey will have to overcome Natalya first. Fans are still waiting for the clock to finally tick on a fresh feud with Baszler to provide for some quality action between the women's similar fighting styles.

