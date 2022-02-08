Ronda Rousey wants fans to demand WWE to put her in a tag team with SmackDown star

Ronda Rousey has asked her fans to demand WWE to put her in a tag team with Shayna Baszler.

Rousey and Baszler have been friends for years, even before they both joined WWE. The 41-year-old was chosen by Rousey to be a part of Team Rousey in The Ultimate Fighter reality show way back in 2013. They both later joined WWE, but have never faced or teamed with each other in the company.

In a recent Facebook gaming stream, Ronda Rousey said she is keen on teaming up with Baszler and asked fans to ask for it online as the company looks at fan demands.

"I wanna tag with Shayna [Baszler] so bad guys. Just make demands for it online, nonstop. They look at that sh*t," said Rousey. (H/T Post Wrestling)

Rousey and Baszler had a moment in the women's Royal Rumble last month, which was the first time they were together in the ring. Both Superstars were in the final five of the match, which was eventually won by Rousey.

Shayna Baszler wants a match with Ronda Rousey in WWE

Baszler expressed her desire to face Rousey in a pro wrestling ring last year, which she hopes will happen at a WrestleMania show in the future.

"It’s funny because Ronda and I have talked about, at the time, you’d think it meant MMA. But now, it might mean this (wrestling). That’s a WrestleMania… we’ll have to see!" said Baszler.

Rousey will be busy this WrestleMania as she faces SmackDown Women's Champion Charlotte Flair at The Show of Shows. Reports have also suggested that the former RAW Women's Champion will likely face Becky Lynch at next year's showcase event.

Baszler may not get the opportunity to face her friend in the next two years at WrestleMania, but with both of them on SmackDown, they could team together.

