Current champion teases facing Ronda Rousey at WrestleMania

WWE Superstar Shayna Baszler has discussed the idea of facing Ronda Rousey at WrestleMania.

In her appearance on the Oral Sessions Podcast with Renee Pacquette, the current WWE Women's Tag Team Champion was asked about the possibility of facing Ronda Rousey in WWE. Given that the pair are both former MMA fighters, the idea has already been in the minds of many fans for a while.

Baszler responded positively to the idea and even suggested the two had already discussed facing off in the past. Although, she would make it clear that, at the time, the discussions were regarding a potential MMA match.

Here is what Shayna Baszler had to say on the prospect of facing Ronda Rousey at WrestleMania:

"After The Ultimate Fighter, I was at a stage in my life where the world fell apart... Ronda had flown me out to California... and I went out there and she really helped me. I remember sitting around… we were celebrating something. It’s this big Armenian meal, right? These guys bring out all these platters and we’re drinking and making toasts. I remember toasting: “Ronda? I am going to give you the fight that you deserve, to thank you for what you did for me in my life.”...It’s funny because Ronda and I have talked about, at the time, you’d think it meant MMA. But now, it might mean this (wrestling). That’s a WrestleMania… we’ll have to see!"

Shayna Baszler has ideas for a storyline with Ronda Rousey

Baszler would even go on to say that she and Ronda Rousey could employ elemets of Amateur Wrestling tradition and courtesy to craft a suitable storyline around a potential WrestleMania rivalry:

"WrestleMania is coming up, so it’s probably not this one, per say. But it would have to be a spot where - because we’re a team, first and foremost - so it would have to be something like, as a teammate, and this is a very amateur wrestling mindset, as a teammate, you’re never going to deny a teammate a shot. If they earn it. So it would have to be one of these things."

Ronda Rousey hasn't been seen in WWE since losing her RAW Women's Championship to Becky Lynch in the main event of WrestleMania 35.