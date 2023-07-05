Why do WWE fans hate Ronda Rousey? 42 year old star makes stunning revelation

Ronda Rousey has completed over half a decade in the WWE and still hasn't managed to create a strong personal fan base. Over these five years, as a heel or babyface, with a title or without a title, Rousey has struggled to get over with the crowd.

As fans continue to keep disliking her on majority of occasions, WWE star and former best friend Shayna Baszler revealed the reason behind this hate on Rousey. In an interview with Wrestling News Co, the former NXT Women's Champion claimed misinformation was the main reason for people hating Ronda Rousey.

"It's been that way ever since I've known her, man. I don't know. I don't know. And it's funny too, because the few times --- it happened more in MMA as well. But the few times where I get on and I'm like, 'actually, that's not true.' They're like, 'you're speaking as her friend, you're blind.' And I'm like, 'yeah, I know her better.' But whatever. For whatever reason, people hate her. She's easy to hate. That's just something we're used to. I don't know. It's been that way for years."

Ronda Rousey adapted to the WWE style of action quite well, however, her mic skills and overall storytelling skills could never catch up to her physical ability. The former Women's Champion also once went on a rant on her, stating WWE is fake, which angered many fans and co-workers. These few reasons, along with Baszler's statement, could justify why very less people like Rousey.

Ronda Rousey was unhappy with WWE creative at Money in the Bank

At WWE Money in the Bank, Ronda and Shayna Baszler defended their WWE Tag Team Championships against Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez. The match ended with Shayna Baszler turning on Ronda Rousey, helping Raquel Rodriguez and Liv Morgan to win back their belts.

While Baszler turning on Rousey would have broken the latter's heart, this is not the only thing that annoyed The Baddest Woman on the Planet. Ronda Rousey took to Instagram to reveal that the total duration of her match was cut three times.

This is not the first time Rousey has had problems with WWE Creative. It is rumored that the former Women's Champion is leaving the company post-SummerSlam. She reportedly has a clause where she can leave anytime. It looks like Ronda will put over her friend and give her a good push before saying goodbye.

Poll : 0 votes