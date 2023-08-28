Saraya did the improbable at All In earlier today, and beat three of the top stars the AEW Women's Division had to offer, to capture her first-ever AEW Women's Championship.

Last night in front of the 80,000 strong hometown fans, the English star had herself a moment that she would remember forever, winning the division's biggest prize. This would be her first major title in a wrestling promotion since 2014, when she held the WWE Diva's Championship after she beat AJ Lee.

On Twitter, Saraya made her first post since capturing the title. She shared a before and after collage of her career. The first pic showed the day she retired from professional wrestling in 2018. The second showed her five years later, holding the AEW Women's Championship.

You just never know… #AndNew

Saraya teases match with Mercedes Mone

Earlier today at All In, Mercedes Mone made a shocking appearance and was revealed to be amongst the audience. Following heavy speculation that AEW had plans for her, that moment could be very soon on the horizon.

At the media scrum post-show, Saraya was asked about the former WWE Superstar's presence at All In. The AEW Women's Champion mentioned she noted Mercedes being in the arena, and wanted to win her match all the more. She revealed that she was very open, and actually excited about the idea of Mone in AEW, and challenged her to come on down and join them.

"That’s right, bring her on. I saw her and thought, ‘Okay, she’s going to be watching, great.’ We already have history. I wanted to win the championship in front of her [Mercedes], honestly. I know if she were to ever come in, she’s going to try and get this. I say, absolutely, bring her on. Mercedes, if you’re watching this, we can’t wait for you to finally join us," [H/T - Fightful]

After tonight's events, all eyes will be on All Out, happening in less than a week's time. AEW now has a new Women's Champion, and she could have her first title defense at the pay-per-view in Chicago come September 3rd.

