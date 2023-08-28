"We can’t wait for you to finally join us" - Saraya (fka Paige) teases blockbuster match against 6-time WWE Women's Champion in AEW

AEW All In might be in the history books, but the wrestling world still can't get over the women who hogged the spotlight at Wembley Stadium. One star in particular who grabbed headlines was Mercedes Moné (fka Sasha Banks). Now, new women's champion Saraya commented on the former Sasha Banks joining the promotion.

The star was spotted sitting in the crowd during the show last night, leaving everyone mulling over the possibility of her arrival in AEW. Mone left WWE last year after an alleged walkout from the promotion. The six-time WWE Women's Champion then joined NJPW and won IWGP Women's Championship.

During the post-show media scrum, Saraya revealed her initial reaction to Moné appearing at All In. The Anti-Diva reflected on her rivalry with The CEO and teased a rematch with her in the future.

"That’s right, bring her on. I saw her and thought, ‘Okay, she’s going to be watching, great.’ We already have history. I wanted to win the championship in front of her [Mercedes], honestly. I know if she were to ever come in, she’s going to try and get this. I say, absolutely, bring her on. Mercedes, if you’re watching this, we can’t wait for you to finally join us," Saraya said. [H/T - Fightful]

Expand Tweet

Earlier this year, rumors indicated that AEW had plans to revisit the Mercedes Moné vs. Saraya feud for Forbidden Door II. However, the former WWE Women's Champion's untimely injury hindered the plans.

According to Tony Khan, Mercedes Moné is still recuperating from the injury she sustained in a match against Willow Nightingale this summer.

Given her history with Saraya, a potential match between the two women cannot be ruled out in the future.