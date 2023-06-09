Mercedes Moné (fka Sasha Banks) was set to renew a decade-old feud with former WWE Diva at Forbidden Door II - Reports

There have been some rumblings backstage about Mercedes Moné's (fka Sasha Banks) rumored original opponent for the AEW x NJPW: Forbidden Door this year.

The Blueprint has been heavily linked with the Jacksonville-based promotion since parting ways with WWE last year.

But after she jumped ship to NJPW, fans have been mulling over the possibility of seeing her wrestle at the Forbidden Door. Tony Khan even fueled rumors at the Double or Nothing media call last month, hinting at plans for The CEO at the AEW x NJPW: Forbidden II this year.

However, her untimely ankle injury during a match against Willow Nightingale last month poured water on fans' excitement. At the time of writing, her status for Forbidden Door is up in the air.

In the follow-up report earlier today, Fightful Select (Subscription required) reported that AEW had a significant interest in Mercedes Moné since January. The company even inquired about bringing her in for the crossover event in Canada this summer.

However, those close to NJPW haven't learned if the two parties made any progress. As such, the word making the rounds is that the former Sasha Banks' injury will force her to miss the forthcoming AEW x NJPW: Forbidden Door II.

Had she not been injured, one AEW talent believed that the former Sasha Banks would have renewed her feud against Saraya en route to the pay-per-view. For those living under the rock, the two women have a rich history dating back to their time in NXT.

In fact, The CEO accidentally ended The Anti-Diva's WWE career after performing a brutal-looking kick on her neck at a house show. It is unlikely that the original plan for these women will come to fruition, at least not at the Forbidden Door this year.

