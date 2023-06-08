"So he can book her like garbage," "Come back to WWE to help Becky" - Fans erupt after rumors that Tony Khan wants to bring in 8-time women's champion

Fans erupt as former WWE Women's Champion Mercedes Moné (fka Sasha Banks) is reportedly set to make her AEW debut.

Moné has been one of the most talked about wrestlers in recent times. Especially after her most recent injury. At NJPW Resurgence, during the final to determine the new Strong Women's Champion, she suffered a leg injury. Willow Nightingale defeated the CEO to become the inaugural champion.

Due to the unexpected leg injury, Mercedes Moné has been sidelined. It is unknown when she will be returning to the ring.

According to a report from Sports Illustrated, it seems like when she returns, the former RAW Women's Champion might pop up on AEW television. The report stated that there had been discussions between Mercedes Moné and Tony Khan.

"While Khan would not definitively comment on whether she would have been part of the card, any such plans were derailed last month when she broke her ankle in a match against Willow Nightingale to crown the first NJPW Strong women’s champion. Multiple sources close to Khan have confirmed that there were significant discussions with Moné, which bodes well for a potential appearance in the future."

WrestlePurists @WrestlePurists Multiple sources close to Tony Khan have confirmed that there were significant discussions with Mercedes Moné



- SI Multiple sources close to Tony Khan have confirmed that there were significant discussions with Mercedes Moné- SI https://t.co/KcwyxubHYS

The wrestling world was stunned upon hearing this news and felt that she should not join the Jacksonville-based promotion but rather make a return to WWE. Folks felt that she could be wasted under the management of Tony Khan.

Check out the Twitter reactions below:

Samwise @FireInTheShire @WrestlePurists So he can book her like garbage @WrestlePurists So he can book her like garbage

ChihuahuaZord @ChihuahuaZord @WrestlePurists Don’t do it. TK will book you like a star for a week and then let you rot while Britt Baker takes up all the women’s time with laughably bad matches. @WrestlePurists Don’t do it. TK will book you like a star for a week and then let you rot while Britt Baker takes up all the women’s time with laughably bad matches.

With multiple pay-per-views coming up, some fans wondered if the former WWE Superstar could make her debut on AEW at any one of those events.

One of the events is the Forbidden Door 2 pay-per-view which is set to take place on June 25th in Canada. The other is the All In pay-per-view that is set to take place at Wembley Stadium on August 27.

Former WWE Superstar Summer Rae seemingly challenged Mercedes Moné to a match

One of the former WWE stars who has been absent from in-ring action is none other than Summer Rae. Her last appearance was at 2022 Royal Rumble.

Recently, a fan recalled a one-on-one match between the two former WWE Superstars. The 39-year-old star replied to the tweet to seemingly tease her in-ring return. She issued a challenge to her former rival, Mercedes Moné.

"Sis, you wanna run this back in Japan @MercedesVarnado👀 "Summer Rae tweeted.

Current AEW Women's World Champion Toni Storm also recently claimed that she would break Moné's other leg if she debuted in AEW.

Would you like to see Moné show up in the Jacksonville-based promotion? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

