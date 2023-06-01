39-year-old ex-WWE female superstar has put out a challenge for one more match

Even after stepping back from the wrestling scene, it can be difficult for WWE stars to stay away from the ring.

As has been seen with legends like The Undertaker and Ric Flair, wrestling in the ring is almost an addiction to stars who have been at it long enough. While Summer Rae might not be at the level of the two legends, she has been eager for a return for some time.

Previously, she has even expressed interest in joining the Bloodline, which is unlikely to ever happen. However, another match she has her eyes on might be more of a possibility.

Mercedes Mone, aka Sasha Banks, has caught the attention of Rae. She is out with a broken ankle, but since leaving WWE, she has shaken up the indie wrestling scene, showing everything she can do in Japan. While she's out with injury now, a future match between the two former WWE stars could happen at some point.

At 39, Rae is more than capable of getting in the ring. She posted about a match against Mone after a fan talked about a match between the two stars in the WWE ring.

"Sis, you wanna run this back in Japan @MercedesVarnado👀 "she wrote.

When Mone eventually recovers, it will be interesting to see if anything comes of this.

Although released from WWE, Summer Rae has kept an eye on what's happening

Even though she's not a part of the company anymore, Rae has kept watching everything happening.

She even shared her thoughts on Roman Reigns and Paul Heyman after they humiliated the Usos, with the Tribal Chief saying he and Solo would face Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens at Night of Champions instead of the former tag team champions.

"Damn…..that’s good 👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼 Touche Touche can’t wait to see that tag match. Also, Heyman is the mf’ing goat. Just watching him in the back of the segment the WHOLE time he is on. Putting every single person in that ring over. The smallest mannerisms even. He’s too good."

At this time, Rae is not wrestling anywhere.

