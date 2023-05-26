Major official update on Mercedes Moné following her brutal injury

New Japan Pro Wrestling has provided an update on Mercedes Moné. At NJPW Resurgence, the former WWE Superstar suffered an unfortunate injury.

She was in action against Willow Nightingale in the main event of the show. The two women featured in the first-ever Strong Women's Championship match, which was won by Nightingale.

Moné, who awkwardly landed on her ankle during the match, was carried to the locker room. This indicated that she had suffered a severe injury. NJPW has taken to its official website to provide an update on the now-former IWGP Women's Champion.

"During her match with Willow Nightingale in the main event of Resurgence May 21, Mercedes Moné sustained an injury to her right ankle. Moné underwent a thorough appraisal of her injury immediately after her match and began treatment. New Japan Pro-Wrestling joins fans in wishing Moné a full and fast recovery," NJPW wrote.

Carmelo Hayes recently namedropped Mercedes Moné as one of his inspirations

Carmelo Hayes has already found massive success in WWE. He is the current NXT Champion and recently praised Mercedes Moné.

Speaking in an interview with WWE Deutschland, the reigning NXT Champion also named other legendary wrestlers as his inspiration. Hayes said:

"When I was a kid, I was a big Edge fan, Eddie Guerrero fan, The Rock, Shawn Michaels, and The Undertaker. Now, I guess you can say like, coming up now like Mercedes [Mone], Sasha Banks. You know, she's great, she comes from the same school and same area that I came too. She's somebody that I look up to as inspiration in some ways."

Moné is expected to be sidelined for a while. It remains to be seen if she will be able to return to action in time for the upcoming AEW x NJPW: Forbidden Door 2 pay-per-view.

We wish Moné a quick and healthy recovery.

